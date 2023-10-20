PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PEP opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

