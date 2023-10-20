Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,103,000 after buying an additional 289,480 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 207,366 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 155,070 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 145,777 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $105.16.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

