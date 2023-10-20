Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 42,100 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $138.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $127.79 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.