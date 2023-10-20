Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

META opened at $312.81 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54. The firm has a market cap of $804.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

