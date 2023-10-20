Curi Wealth Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 122,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,076,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ META opened at $312.81 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.