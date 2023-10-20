Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $2,627,296,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $84.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

