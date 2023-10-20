Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 85,086 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,086 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $15,338,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 512,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

