Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,027,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,280,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.