Dakota Wealth Management Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $417.51 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.58 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

