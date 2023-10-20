Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.42 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

