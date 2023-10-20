Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,055 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after buying an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,036,000 after buying an additional 2,879,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Get Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $100.43 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $254.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.