Brighton Jones LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

Crown Castle Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $85.87 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

