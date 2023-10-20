Brighton Jones LLC Takes $315,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after acquiring an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,398 shares of company stock worth $27,597,378 in the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

