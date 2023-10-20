Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,191 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

