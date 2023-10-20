3,000 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 480.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,895,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 120.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

