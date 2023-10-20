Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

