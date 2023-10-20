Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and $69.84 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.86 or 0.00524767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,510.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00215701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.19 or 0.00813927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00051839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00181098 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,347,187 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

