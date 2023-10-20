Bitcoin Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $289.64 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $240.19 or 0.00813927 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and approximately $289.64 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,510.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00181098 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000278 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,536,881 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.