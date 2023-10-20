Litecoin Market Capitalization Tops $4.70 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $245.31 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $63.65 or 0.00215701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,782,527 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

