EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $607.70 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. EOS has a total market cap of $607.70 million and $53.80 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002899 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001523 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,106,034,167 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,027,344 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

