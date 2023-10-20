Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 3,030 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 6,790,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,899,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

