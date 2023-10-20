Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock worth $2,104,753 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 1,171,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,186,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

