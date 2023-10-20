Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Valence8 US LP’s 7th Largest Position

Valence8 US LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 4.0% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valence8 US LP owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.47. 27,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,965. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

