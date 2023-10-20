iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Holdings Trimmed by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,652 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 4.0% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Valence8 US LP owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after buying an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $12,791,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 257,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,223. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.