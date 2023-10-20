Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Sold by Valence8 US LP

Valence8 US LP reduced its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,883 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises 0.4% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 83,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of URNM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 87,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.