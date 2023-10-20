Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) is Reinhart Partners LLC.’s Largest Position

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares during the quarter. Insperity comprises approximately 4.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.89% of Insperity worth $85,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 138.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

