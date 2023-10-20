Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 42,270 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,714,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,270 shares during the period. Frontdoor comprises approximately 2.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $54,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,349. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.