Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,701. The company has a market capitalization of $725.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 50,638 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,419,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 50,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,419,077.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 245,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after buying an additional 199,889 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.