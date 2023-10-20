Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Position Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,036 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for about 2.2% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $43,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AGO traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $60.55. 10,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,934. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. Research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.