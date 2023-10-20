American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 50.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.