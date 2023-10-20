Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 42,091 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap comprises 2.0% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $40,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE MMI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.89. 13,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $27.49 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

