Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $35.86 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,031 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics comprises approximately 1.8% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.32% of GXO Logistics worth $35,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. 24,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,058. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Barclays increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.