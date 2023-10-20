Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $45.17 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,945 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises about 2.3% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,462,000 after buying an additional 1,531,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,161,000 after buying an additional 235,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after buying an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 123,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

