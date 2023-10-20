Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $37.14 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,051,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135,721 shares during the period. AdaptHealth comprises 1.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.27% of AdaptHealth worth $37,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHCO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 888,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 32.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 631,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $7,680,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AdaptHealth news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. 84,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $793.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.69 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

