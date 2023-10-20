Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after purchasing an additional 208,948 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus reduced their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

