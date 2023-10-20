Analyzing Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veralto and Itron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 2 2 0 2.50 Itron 1 5 6 0 2.42

Veralto presently has a consensus target price of $89.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Itron has a consensus target price of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Veralto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veralto is more favorable than Itron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.1% of Itron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Itron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veralto and Itron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $4.87 billion 3.52 $845.00 million N/A N/A Itron $1.80 billion 1.48 -$9.73 million $0.85 68.86

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than Itron.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and Itron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto N/A N/A N/A Itron 2.01% 8.02% 3.94%

Summary

Itron beats Veralto on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. Veralto Corporation was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation on February 22, 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Veralto Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation.

About Itron

Itron, Inc., a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing. The Networked Solutions segment provides a combination of communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. The Outcomes segment offers value-added, enhanced software and services for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, drive resource efficiency, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or customer-specific warranties. It offers its products and services under the Itron brand. The company markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, agents, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities and municipalities. Itron, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

