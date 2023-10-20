Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $387.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.50 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.03 and its 200-day moving average is $389.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

