Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $681,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $115.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $111.44 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.33 and its 200-day moving average is $156.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

