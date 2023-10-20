45,285 Shares in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

