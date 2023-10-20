First National Trust Co Invests $5.35 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.43.

Equinix Stock Down 4.0 %

Equinix stock opened at $703.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $518.57 and a one year high of $821.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $751.54 and a 200 day moving average of $751.21.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total value of $5,732,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile



Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

