Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 17.0% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $68.31. 266,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,890. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

