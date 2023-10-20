FIDELIS iM LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 8.9% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 218,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,390,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $74.63. 288,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,551. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

