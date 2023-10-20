Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 13,343 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.61. 4,912,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,000,006. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.46 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

