First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Bought by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 295,086 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

