Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.