Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 130 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.3 %

ALB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 289,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average of $198.13. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.80.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

