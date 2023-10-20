Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 206,729 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Illumina by 576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,598. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.24 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.47.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

