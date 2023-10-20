Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 222 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.65.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

