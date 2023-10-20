eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in eBay were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 456,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile



eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

