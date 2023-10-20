Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $2,109,235.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.32. The stock had a trading volume of 213,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $282.21 and a 12-month high of $375.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

